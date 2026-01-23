GEMA activates full-scale emergency response as destructive ice storm approaches

The Brief A State of Emergency remains in effect through Jan. 29, making all state resources available for local deployment. Significant ice accumulation of 0.25 to 1 inch is forecast generally along and north of the I-20 corridor. Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible, and widespread power outages are likely as ice weighs down trees and lines.



The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is moving to a Level 1 full-scale activation on Saturday morning as it prepares for what officials are calling a "rare" and potentially devastating ice event. Agency leaders warn that the strength of the incoming weather system could trigger widespread, multi-day power outages and make travel "impossible" across the northern half of the state.

Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 Georgia counties. State officials warn that this storm could be the most significant ice event in over a decade, with impacts potentially rivaling the destructive 2014 ice storm.

Timing and magnitude of the storm

Timeline:

Winter weather is expected to begin as early as Saturday afternoon and continue worsening throughout Sunday. Meteorologists note that while Georgia frequently sees "wedge" weather patterns, the extreme strength of this particular system and the amount of moisture involved are rare for the region.

By Monday morning, temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens and 20s, with wind chills potentially reaching zero or negative digits by Tuesday. These prolonged freezing temperatures will likely cause any moisture on the roads to refreeze, creating hazardous conditions for the Monday morning commute.

State response and coordination

What they're saying:

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) will fully activate the State Operations Center (SOC) at 7 a.m. Saturday, operating 24/7 until the storm passes.

Key agency preparations include:

Georgia DOT : Brining operations for interstate highways in North Georgia begin at midnight Friday and will continue around the clock.

Unified Command : The Department of Agriculture, DNR, and Forestry Commission are operating from a unified command with chainsaw crews and ATVs ready to clear debris.

National Guard : Up to 500 troops are on standby to assist with cleanup and recovery efforts following the storm.

Resource Staging: Blankets, water, and MREs have already been moved across the state to areas likely to be affected.

Guidelines for residents

Officials strongly urge residents to complete all preparations by Saturday afternoon at the latest. Here's what you should do, according to GEMA:

Home Safety : Seal doors/windows, insulate outdoor pipes, and test smoke/CO alarms. Never use an oven for heat or bring generators inside.

Emergency Kit : Stock a 3-day supply of non-perishable food, water, and medications. Include flashlights, batteries, and a way to charge phones.

Pets & Animals : Bring pets inside and ensure they have enough food and water for at least three days.

Road Safety: Stay off the roads. If travel is absolutely necessary, slow down and use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses.

GEMA reminds the public to use 911 only for life-and-death emergencies; for non-emergencies, such as fallen trees or blocked roads, residents should contact 311 or their local EMA coordinators.

Critical safety and preparation tips

What you can do:

GEMA/HS and the National Weather Service recommend the following immediate actions:

Home and family

Emergency Kit: Maintain a 3-day supply of water, medications, and non-perishable foods, such as MREs (Meals, Ready-to-Eat).

Safe Heating: Never use an oven to heat your house. If using a portable generator, keep it outside and at least 20 feet away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pipe Protection: Cover outdoor pipes and allow indoor faucets to drip to prevent them from bursting during extreme cold.

Communication: Establish a plan to reconnect with family members if you are separated or lose power.

Vehicle Readiness

Car Kit: Ensure your car is equipped with a cell phone charger, jumper cables, blankets, water, snacks, and an ice scraper.

Maintenance: Keep your gas tank near full to prevent fuel lines from freezing.

Next steps for you

What you can do:

Monitor local updates by checking GEMA.org or follow @GeorgiaEMAHS on social media for real-time alerts.

If you lose power or heat, contact local officials or visit gastateparks.org/alerts for information on available warming stations. Even if you lose power, you can still get the latest updates and watch live coverage of the storm by downloading the FOX LOCAL mobile app on your phone.