The Brief Two southbound lanes on I-285 were closed overnight Monday between South Cobb Drive and Bolton Road. Crews are repairing a bridge joint over the Chattahoochee River with concrete. GDOT says the work should improve the ride and help prevent more temporary repairs during the holidays.



Two right lanes on southbound Interstate 285 were closed overnight Monday as crews make additional repairs to the Chattahoochee River bridge in Cobb County.

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The Georgia Department of Transportation said the closures are also planned from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, weather and on-site conditions permitting. The work zone is between South Cobb Drive and Bolton Road.

Crews are making a localized repair to the bridge joint using concrete. GDOT expects the repair to last longer than the asphalt used for a temporary fix over the weekend.

An issue with the bridge’s header joint caused a gap to appear Saturday, prompting an emergency shutdown of I-285 southbound for several hours. Crews made a temporary repair, and traffic resumed later that night.

GDOT said the maintenance work is intended to improve the ride quality and avoid additional temporary repairs and lane closures during the upcoming holidays. Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time through the work zone.