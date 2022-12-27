Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow

Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.

If possible, GDOT is asking driver's to delay commuting this morning until later so that the roads can be treated safely.

"The traveling public's safety is of the utmost importance," GDOT said in a statement.

Motorists should also be careful of patches of black ice that have popped up during the freezing cold. If a road looks wet, drivers should assume it is ice and drive with caution.

GDOT's warning comes after Gov. Brian Kemp expanded his State of Emergency order for Georgia to help ensure the delivery of much needed supplies while the state deals with power and water issues from freezing temperatures.

