GDOT suspends construction-related lane closures for Thanksgiving holiday

Those hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday will have one less thing to worry about.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it is suspending construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes.

Construction on heavily traveled Georgia roadways will last from 6 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 25 to 5 a.m. Monday Nov. 30.

“In order to provide a safer and less congested roadway, we are limiting construction-related lane closures,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock. “Although traffic volumes were down earlier this year due to COVID-19, unfortunately, fatalities on our roadways have been up. I urge drivers to watch your speed, put down your cell phones, be alert and make sure you and your passengers buckle-up. Let’s make this a happy Thanksgiving for all.”

While the road closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.

