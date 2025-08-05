Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
3
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Jackson County, Douglas County, Union County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Madison County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Dawson County, White County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Banks County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Hall County, Floyd County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

GDOT asking for input on Atlanta-Savannah rail project

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 8:26am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Photo courtesy of GDOT

The Brief

    • GDOT is advancing plans for a high-speed rail line between Atlanta and Savannah, with a potential launch by 2035.
    • A new online survey asks Georgians about their travel to cities like Savannah, Macon, Augusta, and Athens—possible future station stops.
    • The project follows a feasibility study launched in January and aims to gather more public input to guide development.

ATLANTA - Plans for a high-speed rail line linking Atlanta and Savannah are gaining momentum as the Georgia Department of Transportation continues its feasibility study.

After launching the study in January and conducting an initial public survey in March, GDOT has now released a new online survey with updated questions. 

What you can do:

This quick questionnaire asks residents about their travel habits to key cities such as Savannah, Macon, Augusta, and Athens—potential sites for future train stations along the route.

CLICK HERE FOR SURVEY

Officials say the rail line could be operational by 2035, offering a faster, more efficient connection across the state. Public input from the new survey will help shape next steps as planning continues.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from GDOT. 

GeorgiaTransportationNews