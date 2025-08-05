GDOT asking for input on Atlanta-Savannah rail project

article

The Brief GDOT is advancing plans for a high-speed rail line between Atlanta and Savannah, with a potential launch by 2035. A new online survey asks Georgians about their travel to cities like Savannah, Macon, Augusta, and Athens—possible future station stops. The project follows a feasibility study launched in January and aims to gather more public input to guide development.



Plans for a high-speed rail line linking Atlanta and Savannah are gaining momentum as the Georgia Department of Transportation continues its feasibility study.

After launching the study in January and conducting an initial public survey in March, GDOT has now released a new online survey with updated questions.

What you can do:

This quick questionnaire asks residents about their travel habits to key cities such as Savannah, Macon, Augusta, and Athens—potential sites for future train stations along the route.

CLICK HERE FOR SURVEY

Officials say the rail line could be operational by 2035, offering a faster, more efficient connection across the state. Public input from the new survey will help shape next steps as planning continues.