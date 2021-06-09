GBI: Trooper kills suspect in multi-county chase, shootout

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the death of a man killed by a state trooper in a multi-county chase and shootout.

Officials say the incident began around 4 p.m. when deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's office clocked a black BMW 545i going 93 mph in a 70 mph speed zone on Interstate 185.

Deputies tried to stop the driver, identified as 33-year-old Sharpsburg resident Kevin Christopher Caldwell, but say he refused to pull over.

The pursuit continued through Harris County and into Columbus in Muscogee County. Officials say Caldwell tried to exit the interstate and collided with a car at the base of the exit ramp.

The GBI reports that after stopping, Caldwell fired at officers. A Georgia State Patrol trooper shot back, hitting Caldwell multiple times.

Medics rushed Caldwell to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. The driver of the other car in the crash was also transported for injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is the 38th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year. Investigators will turn over the results of their investigation to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

If you have any information about the investigation, please call the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888 or 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477).

