GBI: Suspect arrested on child sex charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a man in connection with the sexual exploration of a child.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Billy Eller faces charges of Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

The GBI and Homeland Security investigated due to Eller's possible possession and distribution of child pornography via a social media application.

Eller was booked into the Hall County jail.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.