GBI: Registered sex offender grabs guns, ends up dead from gunshot wound

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new details about a Halloween shooting at the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office.

WALB reported Edward Roe was at the sheriff's office as required by law on Halloween because of his sex offender status.

Edward Roe (Georgia Bureau of Investigation / Supplied)

The GBI said Roe grabbed a firearm from a restricted area at the sheriff's office.

When a deputy told him to put it down, shots were fired.

The GBI did not say who fired shots first.

Roe died. No deputies were hurt.