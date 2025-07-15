GBI promotes Michael McCarriagher to assistant deputy director of crime lab

article

The Brief Michael McCarriagher has been promoted to Assistant Deputy Director of the GBI Crime Lab, where he will oversee operations at select regional laboratories and departments. McCarriagher has extensive experience in forensic science, particularly in the Trace Evidence section, and has held various leadership roles since joining the GBI in 2007. He is certified by the American Board of Criminalistics and actively participates in several professional forensic organizations.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has promoted veteran forensic scientist Michael McCarriagher to Assistant Deputy Director of the agency’s Division of Forensic Sciences, also known as the GBI Crime Lab.

What we know:

In his new role, McCarriagher will oversee operations at select regional laboratories and departments at GBI Headquarters. The division’s staff includes managers, assistant managers, scientists, lab technicians, and trainees.

What they're saying:

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of ADD Michael McCarriagher," said GBI Director Chris Hosey. "He is an exceptionally skilled forensic scientist whose leadership will continue to uphold the mission and values of the GBI. His extensive experience and proven dedication make him a tremendous asset to his department, and I am confident he will excel in his new role."

"ADD Michael McCarriagher is an exceptional manager in the Division of Forensic Sciences with extensive experience across multiple roles within the Trace Evidence section of the GBI Crime Lab," said GBI Crime Lab Director Cleveland Miles. "Given his strong background and proven expertise, I am confident that he will exceed expectations in his new role as Assistant Deputy Director."

The backstory:

McCarriagher began his GBI career in 2007 as a scientist in the Trace Evidence Section. Over the following years, he developed expertise in the analysis of gunshot primer residue, glass, and hair. He was named assistant manager of the Trace Evidence Section in 2013 and promoted to manager in 2016. From 2016 to 2023, he also served as the section’s technical leader.

McCarriagher holds certification from the American Board of Criminalistics and is active in several professional organizations, including the Organization of Scientific Areas Committees (OSAC) Ignitable Liquids, Explosives, and GSR subcommittee, the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS), and the American Society of Trace Evidence Examiners (ASTEE).

Originally from Buffalo, New York, McCarriagher earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Geneseo in 2005 and a master’s degree in forensic science from Marshall University in 2007. He currently resides in Decatur.

Why you should care:

The GBI employs more than 900 personnel and has a budget of $162.6 million. The agency’s three divisions include the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Georgia Crime Information Center.