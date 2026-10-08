GBI: Non-student shot near Fort Valley State University clubhouse
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping campus police look into a Wednesday night shooting near the Wildcat Commons Clubhouse at Fort Valley State University.
Shooting near Wildcat Commons
What we know:
A non-FVSU student was shot near the Wildcat Commons Clubhouse at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Fort Valley University Police Department requested help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the case remains active and ongoing.
Search for the shooter
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the suspect in the shooting. However, school officials stated that based on current information, there is no indication that the shooter is on the FVSU campus.
Security measures on campus
What's next:
FVSU implemented updated campus access and visitor protocols as an immediate response to the incident. Officials are encouraging students, staff, and visitors to review the updated rules and download the Rave Guardian app for emergency alerts.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as well as an official statement released by Fort Valley State University.