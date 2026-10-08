GBI: Non-student shot near Fort Valley State University clubhouse

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting campus police with a shooting probe at Fort Valley State University. A non-student victim was shot Wednesday night near the Wildcat Commons Clubhouse. The shooter remains unidentified, but officials say there is no sign the suspect is on campus.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping campus police look into a Wednesday night shooting near the Wildcat Commons Clubhouse at Fort Valley State University.

Shooting near Wildcat Commons

What we know:

A non-FVSU student was shot near the Wildcat Commons Clubhouse at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Fort Valley University Police Department requested help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the case remains active and ongoing.

Search for the shooter

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the suspect in the shooting. However, school officials stated that based on current information, there is no indication that the shooter is on the FVSU campus.

Security measures on campus

What's next:

FVSU implemented updated campus access and visitor protocols as an immediate response to the incident. Officials are encouraging students, staff, and visitors to review the updated rules and download the Rave Guardian app for emergency alerts.