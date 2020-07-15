GBI: Missing 12-year-old Habersham County girl, found safe in Florida

A 12-year-old girl Habersham County was found safe in Florida after going missing Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

According to investigators, the child left her home to meet someone she had previously met online. The child's family reported her missing around 8 pm.

Authorities later identified 20-year-old Martin Francisco-Tomas went to Cornelia, Georgia, and took the child with him to Palm Beach County, Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies located the child shortly after 7:00 am on Wednesday at a home in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Francisco-Tomas was arrested on warrants for interstate interference with custody. Francisco-Tomas is awaiting extradition back to Georgia to face additional charges.

An investigation continues.

