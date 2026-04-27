GBI: Michael Anthony Berry charged with trafficking meth and cocaine

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The Brief Michael Anthony Berry, 57, faces multiple drug trafficking charges after a multi-agency bust. Police seized several pounds of meth and cocaine along with 11 guns, including one reported stolen. The GBI says the operation targeted a major drug trafficking network across Hall and Gwinnett counties.



A 57-year-old Snellville man is behind bars after a joint drug operation led to the seizure of pounds of illegal drugs and firearms in Hall and Gwinnett counties last Wednesday.

What we know:

Michael Anthony Berry was arrested last Wednesday following a joint investigation involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Flowery Branch police, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the GBI, agents served search and arrest warrants across two counties to take down a major trafficking network.

Berry was booked into the Hall County Jail on charges including trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as having MDMA with the intent to distribute it.

Large quantities of drugs and guns seized

By the numbers:

During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered a significant amount of illegal items. The GBI reported seizing:

3.5 pounds of methamphetamine

1.4 pounds of cocaine

1 pound of marijuana

22 grams of MDMA

11 firearms, one of which was stolen

What we don't know:

While Berry has been arrested and charged, the GBI has not yet said if other people are expected to face charges or how long the specific trafficking network had been operating in North Georgia.

Regional drug enforcement efforts

Big picture view:

The arrest was handled by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), a multi-agency unit. This group covers 30 counties in North Georgia and includes various local sheriff’s offices, police departments, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding drug activity is encouraged to contact the GBI ARDEO at 706-348-7410. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or through the GBI website.