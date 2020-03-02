Expand / Collapse search

GBI: Man who fired at police, drove into lake killed himself

Published 
Gwinnett County
Associated Press

BUFORD, Ga. - A man accused of stealing a car and shooting at police before he drove into a Georgia lake killed himself, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the death of John James Monahan Jr., 26, was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported. The GBI ruled his death a suicide.

A crash at Peachtree Industrial Blvd at Shadburn Ferry Rd. on Feb. 21, 2020. (Gwinnett County Police Department / Twitter)

Gwinnett County police were pursuing Monahan on Feb. 21 after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash and a subsequent carjacking in Buford, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Atlanta. Authorities said the carjacking victim was unharmed.

He fled the scene with an AK-style rifle, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera previously said.

Police say a man fired shots at officers after he drove a carjacked car into Lake Lanier at Shoal Creek Park on Feb. 21, 2020 (Gwinnett County Police Department / Twitter)

MORE: Police identify suspect accused of shooting at officers, driving into lake

Police followed Monahan through a lakeside park in neighboring Hall County where he then drove into Lake Lanier, a popular recreational area north of the Atlanta metro area.

Monahan shot at police and hit several patrol cars as his vehicle sank into the lake. Officers returned fire.

Police say a man opened fire on officers after driving a carjacked car into Lake Lanier at Shoal Creek Park on Feb. 21, 2020. (Gwinnett County Police Department / Twitter)

Police said the man’s body was later recovered by a dive team near the sunken vehicle. No officers were injured.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

The Hall County Dive Team was asked to assist in recovering a body at Shoal Creek Park on Feb. 21, 2020. (Gwinnett County Police Department / Twitter)