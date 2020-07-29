GBI investigating Troup County shooting involving deputy marshal

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting that left a Troup County Marshal’s Office Deputy Marshal injured on Wednesday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange. Details surrounding the shooting have not been released, but Troup County reported the marshal was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital by air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The request for the GBI intervention was made by County Manager Eric Mosley.

The name of the marshal has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.