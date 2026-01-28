GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Cobb County Police HQ

The Brief The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at the Cobb County Police Department headquarters. No officers were injured in the incident, though evidence of a shooting—including blood and a handgun—was found on the sidewalk outside the building.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Cobb County Police Department headquarters.

What we know:

The GBI said Cobb County police requested the investigation Wednesday evening. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed agents searching multiple cars. There were also pools of blood outside the building and multiple evidence markers spread across the sidewalk immediately outside the headquarters.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The GBI is investigating a shooting outside Cobb police's headquarters. (FOX 5)

A gun was spotted near one of the markers, but it is currently unclear to whom that weapon belonged. Police confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if the officer shot someone or if a person was injured in another way. The condition of the individual who was injured has not been released.