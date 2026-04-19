Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Murray County, Banks County, Pike County, Clarke County, Oglethorpe County, Henry County, Jackson County, Hall County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Barrow County, Union County, Dade County, Haralson County, Walker County, South Fulton County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Carroll County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Polk County, Cobb County, Floyd County, Putnam County, Lumpkin County, Butts County, Fayette County, Rockdale County, Gilmer County, Towns County, Cherokee County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Walton County, White County, Gordon County, Newton County, Paulding County, Chattooga County, Greene County, Heard County, Fannin County, Morgan County, Jasper County, Lamar County, Gwinnett County, Pickens County, Upson County, Dawson County, Forsyth County, Coweta County, Douglas County, Oconee County
2
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Habersham County, Rabun County

GBI investigating after Rockdale deputy shoots knife-wielding woman

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 19, 2026 1:43pm EDT
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A woman was shot by a Rockdale County deputy Saturday night after authorities say she ran toward them with a knife.
    • The incident began as a mental health disturbance call on Sugar Creek Lane just before 8 p.m. 
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now leading an investigation into the shooting.

RCOKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County deputy shot a woman Saturday night after she allegedly confronted authorities with a knife during a mental health call.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a call regarding a mental health disturbance on Sugar Creek LN SE at approximately 7:47 PM Saturday. During the confrontation, deputies encountered a woman they described as hostile.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the woman produced a knife and ran toward the deputies. One deputy discharged their firearm, hitting the woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The current medical condition of the woman has not been released. Authorities have also not identified the woman or the deputy involved in the shooting.

What's next:

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the officer-involved shooting investigation. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the use of force.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release provided by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirming their involvement.

Rockdale CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews