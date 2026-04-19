GBI investigating after Rockdale deputy shoots knife-wielding woman
RCOKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County deputy shot a woman Saturday night after she allegedly confronted authorities with a knife during a mental health call.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a call regarding a mental health disturbance on Sugar Creek LN SE at approximately 7:47 PM Saturday. During the confrontation, deputies encountered a woman they described as hostile.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the woman produced a knife and ran toward the deputies. One deputy discharged their firearm, hitting the woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The current medical condition of the woman has not been released. Authorities have also not identified the woman or the deputy involved in the shooting.
What's next:
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the officer-involved shooting investigation. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the use of force.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release provided by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirming their involvement.