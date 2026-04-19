GBI investigating after Rockdale deputy shoots knife-wielding woman

The Brief A woman was shot by a Rockdale County deputy Saturday night after authorities say she ran toward them with a knife. The incident began as a mental health disturbance call on Sugar Creek Lane just before 8 p.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now leading an investigation into the shooting.



A Rockdale County deputy shot a woman Saturday night after she allegedly confronted authorities with a knife during a mental health call.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a call regarding a mental health disturbance on Sugar Creek LN SE at approximately 7:47 PM Saturday. During the confrontation, deputies encountered a woman they described as hostile.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the woman produced a knife and ran toward the deputies. One deputy discharged their firearm, hitting the woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The current medical condition of the woman has not been released. Authorities have also not identified the woman or the deputy involved in the shooting.

What's next:

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the officer-involved shooting investigation. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the use of force.