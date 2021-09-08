GBI investigating 2 inmate deaths at Gwinnett County Jail

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Gwinnett County Jail.

A statement from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, deputies responded to a medical emergency at the jail and found two people unconscious.

According to officials, staff members attempted life-saving measures, but both inmates died.

"We are deeply concerned over the unexpected deaths of these two individuals," says Sheriff Taylor. "We are fully cooperating with the G.B.I.’s investigation."

The identity of the inmates and the cause of death has not been released at this time.

