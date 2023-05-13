GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Senoia domestic dispute

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in which deputies say they exchanged gunfire with a man, killing him Saturday night.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a home in Senoia in reference to a domestic dispute. They were told a woman there had been shot by a man.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say the man exited the house and began shooting.

Officials say they returned fire, striking and killing him.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital where her current condition is unknown.

The GBI was called in to investigate the shooting since deputies were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

