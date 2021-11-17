GBI investigates death at Forsyth County jail

The GBI is investigating after a Forsyth County Jail inmate died while in custody early Wednesday morning.

Rhett Anderson, 63, was being housed in the medical unit on detox protocols after being arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a probation violation on Nov. 13.

Deputies said they saw Anderson sleeping at 2:28 a.m. while on a watch tour of the jail. About 20 minutes later, deputies said they were performing life-saving measures on Anderson until EMTs arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Anderson had known alcohol abuse issues and other multiple medical issues.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiners’ Office will perform an autopsy.

