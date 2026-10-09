GBI investigates after Valdosta officer found dead in court building

The Brief A Valdosta police officer was found dead inside the Valdosta Municipal Court Complex on Wednesday afternoon, according to state investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case at the request of the Valdosta Police Department An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.



State investigators are looking into the death of a Valdosta police officer who was found inside a court building on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Valdosta Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to lead the investigation after someone discovered a man dead around 12:30 p.m. inside the Valdosta Municipal Court Complex at 100 Oak Street.

GBI agents later confirmed the man was a Valdosta police officer.

The officer's body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where doctors will conduct an autopsy.

What we don't know:

State officials have not released the officer's name, age, or cause of death. Investigators have also not indicated whether they suspect foul play.

What you can do:

Agents encouraged anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.