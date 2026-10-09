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GBI investigates after Valdosta officer found dead in court building

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published October 9, 2026 2:49 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 2:49 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A Valdosta police officer was found dead inside the Valdosta Municipal Court Complex on Wednesday afternoon, according to state investigators.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case at the request of the Valdosta Police Department
    • An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

VALDOSTA, Ga. - State investigators are looking into the death of a Valdosta police officer who was found inside a court building on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

The Valdosta Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to lead the investigation after someone discovered a man dead around 12:30 p.m. inside the Valdosta Municipal Court Complex at 100 Oak Street. 

GBI agents later confirmed the man was a Valdosta police officer. 

The officer's body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where doctors will conduct an autopsy. 

What we don't know:

State officials have not released the officer's name, age, or cause of death. Investigators have also not indicated whether they suspect foul play. 

What you can do:

Agents encouraged anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official news release provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

GeorgiaNews