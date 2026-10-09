GBI investigates after Valdosta officer found dead in court building
VALDOSTA, Ga. - State investigators are looking into the death of a Valdosta police officer who was found inside a court building on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Valdosta Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to lead the investigation after someone discovered a man dead around 12:30 p.m. inside the Valdosta Municipal Court Complex at 100 Oak Street.
GBI agents later confirmed the man was a Valdosta police officer.
The officer's body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where doctors will conduct an autopsy.
What we don't know:
State officials have not released the officer's name, age, or cause of death. Investigators have also not indicated whether they suspect foul play.
What you can do:
Agents encouraged anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official news release provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.