GBI investigate two officer-involved shootings in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday evening investigators were working two unrelated officer-involved shootings.

The first shooting was in Bibb County along Interstate 75 near the Bass Road exit. Few details have been released.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bibb County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia State Patrol were on the scene well into the evening hours.

I-75 was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The county coroner reported the suspect had died shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The GBI also sent investigators to Evans County. No details were known about that shooting but reports suggests multiple people were shot.

