GBI identifies missing Haralson County woman skeletal remains

The GBI has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near Tallapoosa are those of a 31-year-old Haralson County woman who vanished more than a year ago.

Jessica Victoria Earl, also known as Jessica Jones King, was last seen June 8, 2018, at a home on Little Circle, just west of Tallapoosa.

The human skeletal remains were discovered on a property off of Mount Zion Road near Tallapoosa just over a week ago. They were recovered near a spot where Earl's backpack, her wallet, and ID were found weeks earlier by the owners of the property. The location is about a mile away from where she disappeared.

Officials are waiting for a GBI autopsy to determine the cause of death and if foul play was involved.

Sandra King, Jessica Earl’s mother, spoke to FOX 5 News last week from Louisiana and said that Earl "would not just disappear without someone having taken her."

"So now we are left with a thousand other questions and until those answers are answered we will not have closure,” King said.

She said once she retrieves the remains of her daughter from the GBI Crime Lab she will hold two funeral services, one in Louisiana for friends and family there and one in Georgia for others here.

