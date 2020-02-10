GBI identifies man shot and killed by off-duty Atlanta police officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name on Monday of the man shot and killed by an off-duty Atlanta police officer who spotted a shootout between several vehicles.

The incident early Sunday morning as the officer worked an off-duty job in a parking lot near Lyfe ATL at 201 Courtland Street S.E. in downtown Atlanta.

The officer reportedly spotted an exchange of gunfire between multiple groups of people in several vehicles.

According to the GBI, the officer gave verbal commands to one person and then discharged his firearm when the man refused.

The wounded man, identified as 28-year-old Edward Barnett III of Jonesboro, died at the scene.

Medics took two other people with gunshot wounds to area hospitals in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Police found multiple weapons, suspected drugs and cash at the scene, and will file charges against numerous people.

Once the GBI concludes its independent investigation, the agency will turn over its findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

