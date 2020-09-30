GBI: Employee stole $4.5M from Georgia meat company

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a woman accused of stealing millions of dollars from a meat company.

The GBI says they began their investigation last year when they were requested by the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office to investigate an alleged theft from a business in Alma, Georgia.

During the investigation, GBI agents say they identified a suspect as Constance "Connie" Johnson, described as a long-time employee of D.L. Lee & Sons Meat.

Over 10 years, Johnson stole around $4.5 million from the business, the GBI said.

Agents arrested Johnson on Friday, Sept. 25 and charged her with felony theft by taking.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is asked to call the GBI at (912) 389-4103 or the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at (912) 287-4395.

The investigation is ongoing.

