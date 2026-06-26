GBI dismantles Mexican-based drug ring in DeKalb County

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The Brief State agents dismantled a major DeKalb County drug ring linked to a Mexican network supplying methamphetamine. Authorities arrested two men on Tuesday and seized about 90 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in Atlanta. Both individuals are currently locked up in jail while investigators continue tracking down more information.



State authorities arrested two men following a massive multi-agency sting operation targeting a Mexican-based methamphetamine trafficking ring in DeKalb County.

The joint crackdown led to the seizure of roughly 90 pounds of the illegal drug in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Atlanta methamphetamine seizure

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 32-year-old Carrizal Humberto of California and 34-year-old Malcolm Stephens of Toccoa, Georgia. Agents charged both men with trafficking methamphetamine.

Officials said the operation targeted a Mexican-based drug trafficking group responsible for flooding North Georgia with hundreds of kilograms of drugs. Law enforcement officers seized about 90 pounds of methamphetamine on Tuesday.

The GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office led the bust alongside DeKalb County police and federal homeland security agents. Deputies booked both men into the DeKalb County Jail.

Ongoing drug ring investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released whether additional suspects face charges in connection to the cartel-linked network. The exact timeline of the long-term investigation also remains unclear.

Officials have not stated if the suspects have hired attorneys or when their initial court appearances will take place.

Submitting anonymous tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this network should call the regional drug office at 706-348-7410. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS or visiting the GBI website online.