GBI: Deputy shoots suspect in Forsyth County

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Forsyth County deputy early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Browns Bridge Road during a pursuit of a domestic stalking suspect.

Investigators told FOX 5 a woman called 911 because her ex-husband, who she has a restraining order against, was outside her home.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was gone by the time officials responded to the woman's home.

The suspect was later spotted, and a pursuit followed. Several deputies eventually put out stop-sticks and the suspect got out of his car holding a handgun, according to investigators.

A Forsyth County deputy fired one shot, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital. His condition isn't known at this time.

No deputies were hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the shooting and investigators are processing the vehicle involved in the pursuit.

Browns Bridge Road is closed from Six Mile Bridge to George Ingram as authorities investigate.