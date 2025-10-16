GBI busts Southwest Georgia drug ring with metro Atlanta ties

article

The Brief Eight people were arrested and 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine seized during a 10-month GBI drug investigation. Search warrants were served across five Georgia counties, including Fulton and Dougherty, in "Operation Halftime." Authorities have not said how the suspects are connected or whether more arrests are expected.



A sweeping drug trafficking investigation in southwest Georgia has led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of nearly a dozen firearms and suspected cocaine with a potential street value of over $1 million.

What is Operation Halftime?

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office targeted drug operations in Sumpter, Webster, and Dougherty counties. The 10-month investigation led to multiple arrests on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, the seizure of 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine, and 10 firearms.

The operation culminated with the serving of search warrants in Fulton, Henry, Sumter, Webster, and Dougherty counties. The evidence collected led to the arrests of the following people:

Maurice Antwan Young, age 42, of Preston, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Mario Lanorris Robinson, age 47, of Fulton County, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Alvin Paige, age 56, of Richland, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Clinton Terran Thomas, age 46, of Albany, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Derrick Flowers, age 40, of Americus, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Calvin Jerome Smith, age 42, of Americus, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Jalen Lewis, age 22, of Albany, Georgia, for Trafficking Cocaine.

John Johnson, age 48, of Buena Vista, Georgia, for Possession of Cocaine.

Young, Robinson, Thomas, Flowers, Smith, Lewis, and Johnson were booked into the Sumter County Jail. Paige was booked into the Schley County Jail.

Additional charges are pending.

More arrests?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the suspects are connected or whether they were part of the same organization.

Officials have not released details about where the 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine were found or whether additional drugs or money were seized.

The GBI has not said if more arrests are expected or if any of the suspects have prior convictions.

Court dates and potential federal involvement in the case have not been announced.

What is the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office?

Dig deeper:

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.

Report drug activity

What you can do:

Anyone who suspects drug activity in southwest Georgia can call the tipline at 229-420-1254 or anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).