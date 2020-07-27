GBI arrests Farmount police chief, officer for falsifying records

The Fairmount police chief and one of his officers are accused of falsifying records, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Last Friday, July 24, members of the GBI arrested Fairmount Police Chief Chandler Walter, 31, of Calhoun, and Fairmount Police Officer Olan Mark Lowe, 48, also of Calhoun.

July 27, 2020 - Left to right: Chandler Walter and Olan Mark Lowe (Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Last month, the GBI was asked to investigate allegations that Chief Walter and Officer Lowe had falsified Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) records and improperly used the GCIC/CJIS network during a test.

Both have been charged with false official certificates and writings by officers.