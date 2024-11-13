Men pretended to help woman with flat tire before robbing her, Atlanta police say

Police are asking the public for help finding two men accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Atlanta gas station.

Officials say the robbery happened early in the morning on Nov. 2 at the BP gas station on the 300 block of 14th Street NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 4:30 a.m. and found the victim near her vehicle.

The woman told officers that she had been dealing with a flat tire when two men approached her and said they would help.

While she was checking the tire pressure gauge, the masked men reportedly demanded her belongings at gunpoint and then fled.

Officers described the first suspect as a Black man who was wearing a black ski mask, a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants, and blue and white Nike Jordans. The second man is described as a Black man who was wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie, black pants, and Nike Air Force 1's.

(Atlanta Police Department)

The police department shared a surveillance photo of the two men taken at the nearby convenience store in hopes that someone could recognize the men or their clothing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.