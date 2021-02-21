Gas station gun battle ends with 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Atlanta police are searching for people involved in a deadly gun battle Sunday morning.

The exchange of gunfire struck two men. One of the victims died at the hospital.

Police said an argument between two groups escalated to a scuffle and ultimately gunshots around 3:15 a.m.. Evidence markers were scattered both inside and outside of the gas station store at the intersection of Fayetteville and Flat Shoals Road.

First responders transported one victim from the scene to a nearby hospital; that person is expected to survive.

The second gunshot victim tried driving away, according to police. He crashed on his way to his mother’s home.

Advertisement

"Somehow my son made it to the house and he fell on the sofa," Tiffany Wheeler recalled. "And the last thing he said was, ‘Mama can you help me?’"

Wheeler said she attempted to give him CPR before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital.

FOX 5 later learned her 24-year-old son succumbed to his injuries.

"I just want whoever shot my son to come forward please," Wheeler said between tears. "I want to tell all the young males out there, y’all please put down your guns."

Atlanta police echoed that plea to resolve conflict without weapons.

"These conflicts are starting seemingly innocuous and then they’re escalating fairly quickly to gunfire," said Capt. Jason Smith with Atlanta police. "My message to the community is [use] conflict resolution, talk things out, walk away, if you need to call police, call police, there’s no need to go to gunfire."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.