Gas prices in metro Atlanta still below national average, but could spike after invasion of Ukraine, AAA says

The Russian invasion of Ukraine could be more than a little ripple felt in the pocketbooks of families in metro Atlanta. One area that could be noticeable soon is as the pump.

"Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "And if they choose to withhold their oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers."

It might no longer be a choice for the country after many countries have imposed sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This compounded with growing inflation and an economy hard hit from COVID-19, could mean fewer gas well over $4 by summer, some experts believe.

The national average price for a gallon of gas has risen five cents to $3.54 since last week, according to AAA. Most of metro Atlanta remains below average, except in Fulton County. The southern half of the state has seen at or above average prices at the pump. That is 22 cents more than a month ago and 91 cents more than a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is $3.39.

AAA warns prices will increase in the coming weeks as the demand increases with spring break travel.

