Gas prices drop significantly in metro Atlanta ahead of Labor Day

Gasoline prices in metro Atlanta have seen a significant drop, providing some much-needed relief to drivers as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

According to a recent survey by GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Atlanta area has fallen by 8.2 cents per gallon over the past week, bringing the current average to $3.13 per gallon. This decrease continues a trend of falling prices, with Atlanta gas prices now 24.0 cents lower than a month ago and a substantial 43.8 cents lower than at this time last year.

The range of gas prices across Atlanta is quite wide, with the cheapest station yesterday offering gas at $2.71 per gallon, while the most expensive station was charging $3.99 per gallon—a difference of $1.28. Statewide, the lowest price recorded yesterday was $2.49 per gallon, while the highest matched Atlanta's peak of $3.99 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has also been on the decline, dropping 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.30 per gallon. This national average is now 20.7 cents lower than a month ago and 49.2 cents lower than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has hit a multi-year low, falling 3.2 cents over the past week to $3.67 per gallon.

Looking back at historical prices, this year's averages show a considerable decrease from previous years. On AuG. 26 of last year, the average price in Atlanta was $3.42 per gallon, while the national average was $3.84 per gallon. In comparison, the average price on the same date in 2021 was $2.97 in Atlanta and $3.14 nationwide.

Neighboring areas have also seen a drop in gas prices, with Georgia averaging $3.10 per gallon, Chattanooga at $2.75 per gallon, and Macon at $3.00 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s Labor Day travel forecast, set to be released tomorrow, is expected to offer further insights into how much Americans will save on their road trips compared to last year.