Gas main break shuts down road in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A road in Cherokee County was closed down Wednesday after a gas main break, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office said, Batesville Road near Sugar Pike Road was closed due to the gas main break.
Utility companies told authorities it could take multiple hours to finish repairs. The road will stay closed during the repairs.
No word on what caused the gas main break.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.