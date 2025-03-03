Gas leak contained on Highway 20 in Henry County, road reopened

article

A Henry County intersection is back open after a gas leak led to its shutdown on Monday morning.

A shelter-in-place had been been encouraged in the area around Highway 20 between Willow Lane and McDonough Parkway. Officials say the area is now safe.

What we know:

Authorities with Henry County Emergency Management and Homeland Security shared the alert on Facebook at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to the agency, the highway was expected to be shut down for the next two to six hours.

Shortly after 11:20 a.m., officials say crews were able to contain the leak and the area is now determined to be safe.

The highway has reopened and traffic is returning to normal.