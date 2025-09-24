Gas leak reported inside cargo building at Atlanta airport Wednesday morning

article

The Brief Fire crews responded to a reported gas leak at Atlanta airport About 20–40 people were evacuated from a cargo building Situation contained; workers have since returned safely



Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a reported gas leak inside a cargo building at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

Officials said firefighters arrived on scene, investigated the area and established a hot zone as a precaution. Roughly 20 to 40 people were evacuated from the building during the response.

Authorities confirmed the situation was quickly contained and all employees have since been allowed to return to work. No injuries were reported.