Gas leak closes part of Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs, police say

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The Brief Johnson Ferry Road is closed between Sandy Springs Circle and Bonnie Lane/Wright Road following a gas main strike, according to police. Emergency personnel are on scene, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.



A gas main strike has forced the closure of a section of Johnson Ferry Road on Wednesday, according to Sandy Springs police.

What we know:

A gas main was reportedly struck near the intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Sandy Springs Circle.

Police said that as a result, Johnson Ferry Road is closed from Sandy Springs Circle to Bonnie Lane/Wright Road.

First responders are on scene working to secure the area.

Officials are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and allow first responders room to work safely.

Police added in a social media post that if residents are asked to evacuate to leave immediately, but authorities have not announced any official evacuation orders at this time.

Aerial footage from SKYFOX 5 shows the scene following a gas main leak near Johnson Ferry Road and Sandy Springs Circle on Oct. 7, 2026. (Credit: SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified what caused the gas main to be hit or how long repairs are expected to take.

It remains unconfirmed whether any nearby homes or businesses have been formally evacuated.