3 dead in domestic-related shooting in Austell, police say

Three people are dead in what Cobb County police are calling a domestic-related shooting.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Gardener Street near Austell. Cobb County police said officers arrived at the home to find three adults shot. None of the victims survived their injuries.

Their names have not been released.

Officers took a man into custody. His identity also has not been released.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting including a motive were still under investigation.

Police said there was no immediate threat to the public.

