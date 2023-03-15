Gang member who tried to flush large amount of drugs down hotel toilet learns sentence

A Henry County man was sentenced to 25 years with the first 15 years in prison after he was found trying to flush a large amount of marijuana down a hotel toilet.

Josef Lee Elgers, 28, of McDonough was convicted Tuesday of one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence, as well as two counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Elgers was arrested on Oct. 29, 2020 at America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 155 in McDonough when two members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression and Vice Unit were patrolling the hotel and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a room.

Josef Lee Elgers (Henry County Sheriff's Office).

The deputies got a search warrant and as they approached the door, they heard flushing coming from the room. They then entered the hotel room, where they found more than a pound of marijuana, including marijuana in the toilet and a backpack in the bathroom.

According to authorities, Elgers was the only person in the hotel room and Elgers’ driver’s license was in the backpack with the marijuana. Law enforcement also found drug packaging materials and a large amount of cash in the room.

At trial, prosecutors showed evidence that Elgers’ social media accounts identified him as a member of the Bloods gang, as well as showed him selling marijuana.

In addition to sentencing Elgers to prison, Henry County Superior Court Judge Danielle Roberts also ordered him to have no contact with any gang members.