GALLERY: Jellyfish cloud from SpaceX rocket seen across Georgia

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The Brief A glowing shape resembling a jellyfish appeared across North Georgia and metro Atlanta sky Tuesday morning. The phenomenon was created by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch high above the atmosphere before sunrise. Viewers sent in a high volume of photos capturing the illuminated plume from across the region.



A glowing, jellyfish-shaped plume drifted across North Georgia and metro Atlanta skies Tuesday morning following a rocket launch from Florida.

What we know:

The display followed a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, scheduled for 6:33 a.m.

SEE MORE: ‘Space jellyfish’ lights up North Georgia sky after rocket launch

The plume was visible before sunrise as sunlight illuminated rocket exhaust high in the atmosphere.

Viewers across the region captured and submitted numerous pictures of the illuminated phenomenon.

GALLERY

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Jessica wood Cleveland, GA Space X from Cleveland Georgia.

As the rocket exhaust expands, water vapor can freeze into ice particles high in the atmosphere.

Sunlight lights up the plume before sunrise or after sunset, creating a broad shape with strands that resemble a jellyfish.