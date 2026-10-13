‘Space jellyfish’ lights up North Georgia sky after rocket launch

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The Brief Early risers across North Georgia and metro Atlanta spotted a glowing plume in the sky Tuesday morning. The display followed a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, scheduled for 6:33 a.m. FOX 5 Atlanta is asking viewers to share their photos and videos on Facebook or email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com .



A glowing shape that looked like a giant jellyfish drifted across the sky Tuesday morning, catching the attention of people across North Georgia and metro Atlanta.

The display followed a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, scheduled for 6:33 a.m. The plume was visible before sunrise as sunlight illuminated rocket exhaust high in the atmosphere.

Why the plume looked like a jellyfish

As the rocket exhaust expands, water vapor can freeze into ice particles high in the atmosphere. Sunlight can light up the plume before sunrise or after sunset, creating a broad, glowing shape with strands that resemble a jellyfish.

Share your photos and videos

Did you see the "space jellyfish" Tuesday morning? Share your photos or videos with FOX 5 Atlanta on Facebook or email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.