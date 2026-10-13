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‘Space jellyfish’ lights up North Georgia sky after rocket launch

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Air and Space
Published October 13, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
Published October 13, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Early risers across North Georgia and metro Atlanta spotted a glowing plume in the sky Tuesday morning.
    • The display followed a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, scheduled for 6:33 a.m.
    • FOX 5 Atlanta is asking viewers to share their photos and videos on Facebook or email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

ATLANTA - A glowing shape that looked like a giant jellyfish drifted across the sky Tuesday morning, catching the attention of people across North Georgia and metro Atlanta.

GALLERY: Jellyfish cloud from SpaceX rocket seen across Georgia

The display followed a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, scheduled for 6:33 a.m. The plume was visible before sunrise as sunlight illuminated rocket exhaust high in the atmosphere.

Why the plume looked like a jellyfish

As the rocket exhaust expands, water vapor can freeze into ice particles high in the atmosphere. Sunlight can light up the plume before sunrise or after sunset, creating a broad, glowing shape with strands that resemble a jellyfish.

Share your photos and videos

Did you see the "space jellyfish" Tuesday morning? Share your photos or videos with FOX 5 Atlanta on Facebook or email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by FOX 5 Atlanta metrologist Alex Forbes. 

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