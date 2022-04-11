Gaineville police officer fired, charged with DUI after car crash, police say

article

Gainesville police have fired one of their officers after they say he was in a DUI crash while off duty over the weekend.

Officials say on Friday, April 9, Tyler McBee was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Gainesville. At the time, police say he was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle.

When police determined that McBee was a member of their department and may be intoxicated, police requested the Hall County Sheriff's Office investigate the crash.

After their investigation, deputies arrested McBee and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

"As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty. Although highly disappointed and upset by the actions of McBee, I am proud of the officers on scene who held their colleague to the highest of standards," Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement.

As a result of his arrest, McBee's employment with the department was terminated.