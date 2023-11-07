Gainesville woman arrested after 2-year-old gets ahold of THC vape

article

A 34-year-old "caregiver" has been arrested in Gainesville after a 2-year-old child "ingested an unattended THC vape," according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Kristen Carrera of Gainesville has been charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.

The child was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

The police department did not say when Carrera was arrested or reveal the condition of the child.

However, they did say, "We are not here to debate the many opinions of THC. However, we will debate the fact that caregivers have a responsibility to protect and care for our youth."