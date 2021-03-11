Gainesville teen faces aggravated assault, drug possession and aggravated child molestation charges

article

A 19-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple felonies that investigators uncovered after a shooting.

That shooting happened along Shallowford Drive in Hall County around 10:45 a.m. Hall County deputies said they responded to report of a shots being fired at a vehicle.

Angel Steven Ponce, 19, was taken into custody. Deputies said Ponce was talking to someone he knew in a car on the street in front of his home and fired shots at that car as it drove off. No one was injured.

As part of the investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for Ponce’s home. Inside, deputies said they found about five pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine.

Investigators said they also uncovered evidence Ponce was involved in a child molestation case, one which he had previously been a suspect of in July 2020.

Ponce was booked into the Hall County jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, and aggravated child molestation. Additional charges are pending.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the cases remain under investigation.

