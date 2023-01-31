Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting

Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run.

Police said Martinez knew the two victims in the targeted attack that took place at the Village Shoppes at Gainesville.

Both victims survived the shooting, but were transported to a local medical center in critical condition.

Gainesville Police say two men were shot Monday night at the Village Shoppes at Gainesville. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police say Martinez may have already left the area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to submit a tip online.