Gainesville police say mostly peaceful protests despite vandalism to police cars
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Several suspects are in custody after police said they vandalized city property following peaceful protests in Gainesville.
It happened sometime Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Someone smashed out the windows of a patrol car parked in an apartment complex and then set it on fire.
Police arrested five men shortly after the incidents.
The police chief said despite the damage he applauds the majority peaceful demonstrations.