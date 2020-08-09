Gainesville police issue Mattie's Call for missing 45-year-old

Gainesville police issued a Mattie's Call and are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a developmentally impaired 45-year-old man.

Kiwanda Deilo Freeman (Gainesville Police Department )

A Mattie's Call is Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

According to investigators, Kiwanda Deilo Freeman went missing from 1504 Vineyard Way in Gainesville around 10:00 pm Saturday.

Freeman is described by police as a black male, around 5 feet and 9 inches tall, with brown eyes, black hair, and weighing around 236 pounds.

No word on what he was last seen wearing, but police believe Freeman is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Freeman's whereabouts should contact the Gainseville Police Department immediately at 770-534-5251.