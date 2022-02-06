Expand / Collapse search

Gainesville Police investigate deadly vehicle crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
February 6, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville Police responded to the scene of a fatal car crash Saturday night. 

According to authorities, the wreck happened along 985 southbound near Exit 20.

No word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Roads in the area were closed during the investigation. 

Drivers were asked to use alternative routes until the scene cleared.

Authorities did not release the identities of anyone involved. 

An investigation continues.

