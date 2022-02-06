Gainesville Police investigate deadly vehicle crash

Gainesville Police responded to the scene of a fatal car crash Saturday night.

According to authorities, the wreck happened along 985 southbound near Exit 20.

No word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Roads in the area were closed during the investigation.

Drivers were asked to use alternative routes until the scene cleared.

Authorities did not release the identities of anyone involved.

An investigation continues.

