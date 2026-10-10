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Gainesville police arrest man in alleged abuse of 5-month-old child

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gainesville
Published October 10, 2026 12:08 PM EDT
Published October 10, 2026 12:08 PM EDT
article

Ulices Govanni Aldaco (Gainesville Police Department)

The Brief

    • Gainesville police arrested Ulices Govanni Aldaco following an investigation into the alleged abuse of a 5-month-old infant. 
    • The baby was hospitalized with injuries consistent with sexual trauma and remains in critical condition. 
    • Aldaco is being held in the Hall County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual battery and child abuse. 

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police arrested a man after a 5-month-old child was hospitalized with severe injuries consistent with abuse and sexual trauma. 

Gainesville child abuse investigation

What we know:

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department launched an investigation after an infant was brought to a hospital with severe injuries consistent with child abuse and sexual trauma. 

The 5-month-old child was placed in the intensive care unit at a children’s hospital, where the baby remains in critical condition. 

Following the investigation, authorities arrested Ulices Govanni Aldaco. He is currently held in the Hall County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual battery and child abuse. 

Status of the case

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the relationship between Aldaco and the infant, or the exact timeline of when the alleged abuse occurred. 

What's next:

The case remains under active investigation by the Gainesville Police Department. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by the Gainesville Police Department. 

GainesvilleNewsCrime and Public Safety