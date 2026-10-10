Gainesville police arrest man in alleged abuse of 5-month-old child
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police arrested a man after a 5-month-old child was hospitalized with severe injuries consistent with abuse and sexual trauma.
Gainesville child abuse investigation
What we know:
Officers with the Gainesville Police Department launched an investigation after an infant was brought to a hospital with severe injuries consistent with child abuse and sexual trauma.
The 5-month-old child was placed in the intensive care unit at a children’s hospital, where the baby remains in critical condition.
Following the investigation, authorities arrested Ulices Govanni Aldaco. He is currently held in the Hall County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual battery and child abuse.
Status of the case
What we don't know:
Police have not released details regarding the relationship between Aldaco and the infant, or the exact timeline of when the alleged abuse occurred.
What's next:
The case remains under active investigation by the Gainesville Police Department.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by the Gainesville Police Department.