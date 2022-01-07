Police: Missing 15-year-old Gainesville girl may be in Atlanta area

article

Gainesville Police are asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in December.

Officials say 15-year-old Sarah Nelson was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn & Suites, which is located on the 1700 block of Browns Bridge Road.

According to investigators, Nelson was with her foster parent at the location before walking off. Police believe she could have possibly got in a gold Nissan passenger car and may be in Atlanta or the south metro Atlanta area.

Nelson is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

The missing teenager was last seen wearing all black clothing including a long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

Nelson has a tattoo of a black and white rose on the top of her left hand and a faint cross under her right eye.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call investigators at 770-535-3036.

