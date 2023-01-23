Gainesville man charged with murder after woman's body found outside apartment complex

A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found outside apartment complex Monday morning.

Gainesville police say Latasha Marie Smith was found dead in the early morning hours. They say her body was in the grass of the Lanier Point Apartments, located off Springs Road.

On the same day, malice murder and felony murder warrants were taken on Diandre Andreus Dryden, 23, of Gainesville. Dryden was taken into custody. He was being held in the Hall County jail.